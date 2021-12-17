Search Warrant Issued for Alec Baldwin’s Cell Phone In Shooting Probe

You know how guns magically fire even when nobody pulls the trigger!? If you know anything about guns you know that doesn’t happen.

Now In most cases and this goes without saying, the person holding the gun is generally the one who fires the round. In other words, one plus one equals two.

Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the film “Rust”. Now Why there was a live round in the chamber makes zero sense to me.

But now, it seems like the story is continually changing.

According to Fox News, the Santa Fe Sheriffs Department has issued a warrant to search the cell phone of Alec Baldwin to see if there is any evidence relating to the death of Halyna Hutchins.

The affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital said. “Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s).”

Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production ‘Rust’ in the course of interviews.

