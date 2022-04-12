Sean Penn Says He’s ‘Thinking About Taking Up Arms Against Russia’

That’s right, everyone’s favorite liberal Hollywood talking head is at it again. Sean Penn says he’s “thinking of taking up arms against Russia.”

Sure Sean, Sure you are. Penn who’s been working on a propaganda documentary in the Ukraine about the escalating tensions the country since last year, and he flew to the Ukraine in February to get a firsthand look at the war.

After he spent some time in Kyiv, and sounding like a mainstream media puppet, Penn says he’s thought about taking up arms with against the Russians.

“If you’ve been in Ukraine [fighting] has to cross your mind,” Penn said in the interview published Saturday.

“And you kind of think what century is this? Because I was at the gas station in Brentwood the other day and I’m now thinking about taking up arms against Russia? What the f— is going on?”

Penn continued: “The only possible reason for me staying in Ukraine longer last time would’ve been for me to be holding a rifle, probably without body armor, because as a foreigner, you would want to give that body armor to one of the civilian fighters who doesn’t have it or to a fighter with more skills than I have, or to a younger man or woman who could fight for longer or whatever.”

The Ukrainian embassy released a statement on Penn’s efforts to film the documentary following the actor’s visit to Kyiv.

“Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially Western politicians lack. The more such people in our country now, true friends of Ukraine, who support the struggle for freedom, the sooner it will be possible to stop Russia’s treacherous attack,” the Ukrainian embassy told Newsweek in a translated statement.

Penn also opened up about meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “the day before the invasion” and being with him “during the invasion, on day one.”

Seeing Zelensky on that day, he said, “it struck me that I was now looking at a guy who knew that he had to rise to the ultimate level of human courage and leadership. I think he found out that he was born to do that.”

