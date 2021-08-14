“SCREW YOUR FEEDOM”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Unleashes on “Schmucks” Who Don’t Wear Masks

It’s always good to hear from the former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger. I mean you never know what insanity is going to come out of his mouth next.

The former California Governor unleashed on people who believe that freedom is essential to liberty in a recent interview with turncoat and Obama puppet Alexander Vindman and CNN’s Bianna Golodryga. The actor called everyone who doesn’t wear a mask a “Schmuck.”

Isn’t it strange that Arnold wants you to wear protection, but he didn’t wear any while having an affair with his maid?

So Arnold wants you to wear protection for him and others, but he wouldn't even wear protection for his maid…



Interesting Governor… — Guru Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) August 13, 2021

“You cannot go and not put the mask on because when you breathe, you can infect someone else. And you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die,” he said during the interview.

Funny how he didn’t mention Obama’s birthday bash, or Lollapalooza in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago?

“So this is why I think we all have to work together on this. The only way we can kick this virus is — again if we do like I suggested earlier about politics — you have to come together rather than fighting and always just saying ‘This according to my principles, this is a free country and I’m gonna have the freedom to wear no mask,’” Schwarzenegger continued, and said “You have the freedom to wear no mask but you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask” before adding: “I don’t want to villainize anyone.”

“Screw your freedom,” Schwarzenegger said as he tried comparing mask mandates to traffic laws. “You cannot say, ‘No one is going to tell me that I’m going to stop here, that I have to stop at this traffic light here. I’m going to go right through it.’ Then you kill someone else, and then it is your doing.”

What would you like to say to Arnold? Comment below!

