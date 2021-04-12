SCOTUS Rules Against California Gavin Newsom Striking Down His Lockdown Orders on Home Based Worship

The Supreme Court has ruled against tyrannical California Governor Gavin Newsom yet again, striking down his unlawful lockdown orders issued by him.

Late on Friday night, the nation’s highest court ruled against Newsom’s lockdown to limit “home-based religious worship, including Bible studies and prayer meetings.”

The Supreme Court dismissed the case without hearing and ruled in favor of the petitioners in the case Ritesh Tandon, et al. v. Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, et. al.

The case was fought by The Center for American Liberty, a law firm that defends the constitutional rights of American citizens.

“First, government regulations are not neutral and generally applicable, and therefore trigger strict scrutiny under the Free Exercise Clause, whenever they treat any comparable secular activity more favorably than religious exercise,” the Per Curiam opinion read.

“Second, whether two activities are comparable for purposes of the Free Exercise Clause must be judged against the asserted government interest that justifies the regulation at issue,” it went on.

“Third, the government has the burden to establish that the challenged law satisfies strict scrutiny,” it continued.

“Fourth, even if the government withdraws or modifies a COVID restriction in the course of litigation, that does not necessarily moot the case,” it added.

“This is the fifth time the Court has summarily rejected the Ninth Circuit’s analysis of California’s COVID restrictions on religious exercise,” the court said. It listed Harvest Rock Church v. Newsom, South Bay, Gish v. Newsom, and Gateway City as prior cases.

“It is unsurprising that such litigants are entitled to relief,” the Supreme Court opinion added.

This is a huge win for the state of California, but still scary that four of the nine Justices ruled against religious freedoms and liberty in America.

