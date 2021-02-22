SCOTUS Refuses to Hear Pennsylvania Election Fraud Cases: Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch Dissent from Denial

In another insane version of we don’t care about election integrity, the United States Supreme Court has ruled that they will not see a case involving election fraud in Pennsylvania, which caused three conservative justices Alito, Thomas, and Gorsuch to dissent from the denial.

JUST IN: The United States Supreme Court has REFUSED to review Pennsylvania Election Cases.. No Standing before an election, moot after. Justices Alito, Gorsuch, and Thomas Dissent from the Denial.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 22, 2021

“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision violated the Constitution” – Justice Clarence Thomas stated in his blistering dissent.

Conservatives only needed 1 more vote, but Kavanaugh, Barrett, and Roberts all sided with the liberals on the Pennsylvania decision — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 22, 2021

The corrupt attorney general of Pennsylvania continues to run his mouth and run down President Trump supporters as he refuses to uphold election integrity in his state.

Time and time again, Trump and his enablers took Pennsylvania to court in an attempt to throw out legal votes.



Let these Supreme Court actions today finalize the truth: Pennsylvania's elections were free, fair and legal.



End of story. https://t.co/LmK9Yc6QQR — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) February 22, 2021

“We failed to settle this dispute before the election, and thus provide clear rules. Now we again fail to provide clear rules for future elections. The decision to leave election law hidden beneath a shroud of doubt is baffling. By doing nothing, we invite further confusion and erosion of voter confidence. Our fel- low citizens deserve better and expect more of us,” Thomas concluded.

This is yet another blow to our constitutional republic as even those in our nations Supreme Court refuse to investigate or hold these allegations accountable. We are better than this as a society, at least we should be America. The fact that you won’t even look into or investigate alleged election fraud from the highest court in the land, is in itself, criminal to a free republic.

