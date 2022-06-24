SCOTUS Overturns Roe v Wade in Historical Decision Allowing Pro Life States to Protect Babies from Abortion

The US Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Friday, voting to overturn Roe v. Wade — the 1973 ruling that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights.

This most recent case, which was heard by the Court in December 2021, centered on a Mississippi law banning abortion if the “probable gestational age of the unborn human” is more than 15 weeks. This ruling comes after a draft decision document that signaled this outcome leaked on May 2.

Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was outraged:

“This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November.”

SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL IN A STATEMENT:

“This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society.”

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) DIRECTOR-GENERAL TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, TO REUTERS:

“I am very disappointed, because women’s rights must be protected. And I would have expected America to protect such rights.”

FORMER REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

“This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago … This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged.”

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE IN A STATEMENT:

“Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life, and I commend the justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions.

FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA:

“Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues -attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON:

“Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors. Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women’s rights and human rights.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, AT A NEWS CONFERENCE:

“I think it’s a big step backwards … I’ve always believed in a woman’s right to choose and I stick to that view and that is why the UK has the laws that it does.”

KEVIN MCCARTHY, STEVE SCALISE AND ELISE STEFANIK, THE TOP THREE REPUBLICANS IN THE U.S. HOUSE, IN A JOINT STATEMENT:

“Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary, and worthy of protection. We applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless innocent lives. The Supreme Court is right to return the power to protect the unborn to the people’s elected representatives in Congress and the states.”

This is a developing story.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...