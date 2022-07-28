SCOTUS Overturning Roe v Wade may Thwart the Red Wave in the Mid-Terms

During a recent episode of Matt Couch and JV Johnson’s America’s Lunchroom, I joined the guys to discuss how the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade will impact the upcoming mid-terms… and I gave a warning to listeners that I think surprised many.

We’ve been hearing time and time again that the Red Wave is coming, and there’s nothing the Democrats can do to stop it. The economy is being systematically destroyed, gas prices are through the roof, our Constitutional Rights are being systematically destroyed and we are on the brink of World War III. How in the world could the Democrats succeed in the upcoming mid-terms?

Well, the obvious answer is that they’ll cheat, as they always do. However, it’s clear that the Democrats are doing whatever they can now to ensure that they have to cheat as little as possible, more than likely to avoid getting caught like they did during the 2020 Election.

Enter the SCOTUS Dobbs Decision.

While Conservatives rejoiced at the overturning of Roe v Wade, the reality is that this might be the undoing of America. This one single decision has pissed off more Lefties than I’ve ever seen before. The outrage that I’m seeing is almost more insane than what was happening during the BLM riots.

While we are over here getting cocky, the other side is getting their base fired up. What’s shocking is that the Democrat Party is getting fired up because their perceived Constitutional Right to murder human beings was overturned. But that might be what they need to hold on to the House and Senate.

The Left wants to murder babies. And they’ve brainwashed their base to be so in love with baby murder that they’ll do whatever they can to ensure they can legally do so. This could be a problem for our side heading into the November elections.

Do we have the potential for a Red Wave? Absolutely! But we cannot take it for granted, because the Left has their base fired up to turn out and vote in droves because they want to continue murdering babies by the millions.

We can’t take the upcoming 2022 Mid-terms for granted. We must turn out and vote in droves. We have to get our family, friends and neighbors to vote. We need record-setting numbers in order to pull this off.

As I always say, this is a war between good and evil… and unless we are careful, evil is on the brink of winning.

We are witnessing the overthrowing of America, and in order to accomplish this the Left was forced to hijack the Evangelical Church… which they've largely accomplished. How did they do this? We laid out exactly how they pulled this off in the book Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America, which features authors such as Pastor Greg Locke, Denise McAllister, Dr Michael Brown, JD Rucker and more.

