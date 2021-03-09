SCOTUS Dismisses President Trump’s Final election Challenge with No Comments, Denies Lin Wood Also

The Supreme Court has dismissed the final election challenge for President Donald J. Trump in the 2020 election with no comments.

The highest court in the land didn’t even offer a comment to explain why they had denied the case.

The court also denied Lin Wood’s cases against the corruption that occurred in the state of Georgia’s Senate runoff and the Supreme Court had this to say about Wood’s case. “The petitions of writs of mandamus are denied.”

Trump’s final case was aimed at the corruption that took place in Wisconsin during the 2020 election and the Supreme Court ruled “the petitions for writs of certiorari are denied”.

The Supreme Court DENIES cert to Trump's post-election case in Wisconsin, and Lin Wood's mandamus petition.



Two more post-election cases set aside without comment.



The Trump one https://t.co/AGqciPzMo7 pic.twitter.com/hGMhd9oJmY — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) March 8, 2021

The Epoch Times got the full scoop and released these details:

The Supreme Court on Monday morning dismissed a Nov. 3 election-related case filed by defamation lawyer Lin Wood. The high court did not issue a comment as it denied Wood’s case (pdf), saying, “The petitions of writs of mandamus are denied.” Wood filed several third-party cases to challenge the results of last year’s election. Wood had asked the Supreme Court justices to block the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections in Georgia. Democrats won both Senate seats, giving them a slim majority in the Senate.

The Supreme Court on Monday, separately, dismissed former President Donald Trump’s final case that challenged the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election in Wisconsin. In dismissing Trump’s final election-related case on the docket (pdf), the Supreme Court did not provide a comment or explanation: “The petitions for writs of certiorari are denied.” Trump’s lawyers alleged that Wisconsin election officials violated the Constitution by expanding mail-in voting in the midst of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic.

Breaking: The Supreme Court has refused to consider Trump's challenge to the presidential election results in Wisconsin, rejecting the last remaining appeal that sought to overturn Biden's win. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 8, 2021

Fox News covered the news too:

The Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump’s last remaining challenge of the 2020 presidential election on Monday, denying his request for them to hear his case against the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Trump alleged that Wisconsin election officials violated state law by using what his attorneys called “unauthorized, illegal absentee voting drop boxes” and by allowing poll workers to correct absentee ballot witness certificates. Despite the election being over and President Biden already being in office, Trump continued to litigate the case, filing a brief in February arguing that the case was necessary to prevent similar situations in the future. The Supreme Court ultimately disagreed with this position, denying Trump’s request for it to hear the case. The court’s order came weeks after it denied several other election challenges, including a challenge of a Pennsylvania state court ruling that extended the deadline for accepting absentee ballots. This was not the only election challenge the court rejected on Monday. The Supreme Court also denied a request for a writ of mandamus from attorney L. Lin Wood, who sued Georgia officials including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Wood claimed that state officials improperly changed rules and treated absentee voters differently from in-person voters.

What are your thoughts America? Is the SCOTUS corrupt, or is the evidence defunct?

2 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...