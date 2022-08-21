Scientists Terrifying New Discovery In Asia That Changes Everything￼

This is a map of Asia and in Mainland Southeast Asia, lies the Kingdom Of Thailand wedged into the Indochina peninsula just above the equator. Because of its tropical climate, mesmerizing landscape and rich culture, Thailand has been a popular tourist destination for a long time now. Also called the Kingdom of Siam, it shares borders with Myanmar and Laos in the North, Cambodia and part of Laos in the east.

Malaysia and the Gulf of Thailand make up the southern border and the Andaman sea lies in the west. Thailand also shares maritime borders with Vietnam to the southeast and Malaysia and India to the southwest. It covers an area of about 513,120 Square kilometres and is home to around seventy million people.

The political history of this astonishingly beautiful country is marked by multiple coups and military dictatorships but since 2019 it has been a parliamentary constitutional monarchy. Thailand also holds the accolade of being the only Southeast Asian country that never fell victim to European colonisation. Western imperialism in Asia, however, was successful in forcing the Kingdom to cede territory, trade and legal concessions in unequal treaties.

In World War I, the absolute monarchy sided with the Allies and in 1932, the country became a constitutional monarchy after a peaceful revolution. This was when its official name was changed to Thailand, which has two different meanings, “the land of the free” as Thai means free, and “the land of Thai” the ethnic group.

The Thai are often considered some of the most hospitable people in the world, it's also one of the reasons Thailand has become a hotspot for tourism over the years. From ancient to modern, all kinds of temples are scattered across the country as the majority of the population is Buddhist. In fact, the capital Bangkok is famous for having two contrasting faces, one with modern shopping malls and the other with ancient temples.

