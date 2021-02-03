Schumer Reveals His 4 ‘Big, Bold’ Plans To Radically Change America

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has two “big, bold” plans for the future of the United States and it is terrifying.

If Schumer gets his way there may never be another Republican President of the United States or GOP majority Senate, Breitbart News reported.

The new Majority Leader was speaking to MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton when he said addressing “climate, racial inequality, economic inequality, and democracy,” were top priorities.

The plan included automatic voter registration and statehood for Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico and even ending the filibuster in the Senate.

“Well, Rev., we have one goal: big, bold change in America. We would like the Republicans to join us in some of those things at least, and maybe they will. But we are going to get that change no matter what,” the senator said.

“We cannot — there is such a demand, three huge issues we have to do: climate, huge issue facing the country, racial and economic inequality, which has gotten worse, not better, which demands change and justice in a big, bold way, and improving our democracy,” he said before getting into the details of what he and the Democrats plan to do.

“Making D.C. a state, automatic voter registration, getting rid of Citizens United, all the things embodied in H.R. 1, which the House passed and McConnell would block up, but we’re going to fight to pass it in the Senate,” Schumer said.

“That’s why we’ve made it S 1. So, climate, racial inequality, economic inequality, and democracy, improving our democracy, letting people vote much more easily, dealing with D.C. and Puerto Rican statehood, dealing with bad money that flows in. The John Lewis Act, undoing the horrible decisions the court made, which defanged the Voting Rights Act, and that’s why Republicans have gotten away with taking people’s right away to vote for the last four years,” he said.

Sharpton asked Schumer “What about the filibuster?” because as it stands the Republican minority can stop each of the actions he talked about by utilizing the filibuster.

“Well, as I’ve said, we will find a way to do big, bold change. And our caucus will sit down and figure it out, but failure is not an option. We must create change,” he said.

That would mean he would need all 50 votes from his Democrat colleagues and the tiebreaker from Vice President Kamala Harris to end the filibuster. That would include votes from moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin who may be the nation’s only hope to stop such radical change.

Ending the filibuster was something that former President Donald Trump wanted to be done but was refused by former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“If Senate Republicans don’t get rid of the Filibuster Rule and go to a 51% majority, few bills will be passed. 8 Dems control the Senate!” Trump said in a tweet.

“The very outdated filibuster rule must go. Budget reconciliation is killing Rs in the Senate. Mitch M, go to 51 votes NOW and WIN. IT’S TIME!” he said in another.

But McConnell was not interested.

“There is an overwhelming majority on a bipartisan basis not interested in changing the way the Senate operates on the legislative calendar. And that will not happen,” he said.

