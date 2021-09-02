School Board Ignores Angry Voters and Passes Forced Vaccinations Instead: Mass Walk Outs Planned for Sept 7th

Long gone are the days of elected officials actually caring about or listening to their constituents in Nevada. While an angry public yelling at their “elected” officials might work in other places…

The Clark County School District in Nevada couldn’t care less about the People. They held a public meeting in Las Vegas, where voters, teachers, and parents pleaded overwhelmingly en masse against mandates, and yet again board members did whatever the hell they wanted in the end. For hours vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, passionately testified against the illegality and immorality of demanding anyone inject an experimental substance with no long term effect or generational side effect studies into their bodies to keep their job.

Even *if* the vaccine was safe and without side effects, many argued it went against the medical, religious, and conscientious freedom that all Americans are guaranteed under the Constitution. Some were brought to tears, others threatened mass walk-outs or pulling their children out altogether, another teacher resigned her position on the spot. At the end of the night (with Katie Williams absent) the board voted 5-1 for forced vaccinations, with only Danielle Ford siding with the People.

The room quickly dissolved into shouting, with even more staff and teachers quitting on the spot. The fact the the board members passed the mandate despite the majority of the room being against it shows how corrupt the entire system has become. Interestingly enough, the obviously leftist biased Linda Cavazos had taken to Twitter only 2 days earlier pretending to care about what voters wanted, but then obviously didn’t.

A mass walk out of staff, students, and teachers is now planned for Sept 7th assumingely in perpetuity until masks and forced vaccination mandates are undone.

With the fear mongering of covid and the racist hate they’re indoctrinating into kids at schools, homeschooling is becoming a better option for most parents these days . Clark County is currently almost last in the country for education. The only good news is that there might already be laws and protections in place to get around school boards when they decide to dramatically go against parent’s wishes like this. Also interesting to mention, is how the superintendent Jesus Jara is suspiciously connected to the radical association “Chiefs for Change” that was started by Jeb Bush with the intent to “privatize” school districts and make money for corporations. Technically he’s the one that decides everything now.

Clark County School Board contact form: https://www.ccsd.net/trustees/contact/all Phone: 702-799-1072 Mail: Administrative Center

5100 W. Sahara Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89146

Here’s all their office contacts: http://ccsd.net/trustees/details/G

