SCARY VIDEO: Woman Fights Off Attacker in Florida Gym Caught on Camera

A woman trying to get in a late night workout shows how never giving up in a horrific and scary situation can save your life.

Nashali Alma shared her horrific and harrowing experience of fighting off an attacker in an empty gym to inspire other women to fight back.

Alma was working out in the gym at her apartment complex last month, when she made the mistake of letting a man in who was standing out side. She assumed he was just wanting to workout.

The man then started coming towards her and trying to grab her. Alma is a female body builder and her story is inspiring.

She kept fighting until she got away and called 911, after which he was arrested for attempting to attack another woman.

Security footage of an apartment gym showed how a woman bravely fended off the attack from a man, which lead to his arrest.

Back on Jan 22, 24-year-old Nashali Alma was working out in the gym at the Inwood Park Apartment Complex in Tampa. The recently released videos show her opening the doors to a man she thought was wanting to work out as well.

The man was identified to be 25-year-old Xavier Thomas-Jones, he went to grab Alma’s waist but she managed to leap away from him.

In the accompanying video, Alma talks about the attack.

“As soon as he was approaching me, I pushed him. I said, ‘Bro, what the F are you doing? Get away from me. Stop trying to touch me.’ He started chasing me around the bench, and we ended up on the other side of the gym.”

The video shows Alma running away from Thomas-Jones as he tries to chase her. He managed to even pin her down, but Alma kept fighting.

She eventually got back up and quickly got away as soon as she saw how tired the assailant had gotten from the fighting.

Alma ran to a nearby apartment and called 911.

Meanwhile, an exhausted Thomas-Jones fled and tried to enter another woman’s apartment. Deputies apprehended him less than 24 hours later.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported that Thomas-Jones admitted to restraining and battering Alma because he wanted to have sex with her. He also targets a second woman, who wasn’t named, because he thought she was “pretty.”

Sheriff Chad Chronister talked about how disgusted he was that the attacker was preying on young women. Thomas-Jones remained in custody as of Thursday and is facing charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment, burglary, and kidnapping.

Alma says she shared her experience to inspire and motivate other women to learn self defense, to work out, and to never give up and to always defend themselves.

“As long as you fight back and show him that you’re strong and you’re not giving up, I believe it’s possible to escape. It’s better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later. The sooner they have the information, the sooner they can catch that person.”

Chronister praised Alma’s bravery and heroism.

“This woman’s strength, courage, and determination are inspiring. I know that her bravery to share this story will impact the lives of many other women.”

How many ladies will now fight back like Alma! This is Awesome, training and self defense can save lives!

Thanks to our friends at The New York Post for contributing to this article.

