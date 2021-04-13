SCARY Pentagon Scientist Says They Have Created A Microchip That Needs to Be Implanted Under Your Skin Which Senses COVID-19 in Your Body

Pentagon scientists have now created a microchip to be implanted under the skin, which will reportedly detect COVID-10 infection and a revolutionary filter that can remove the virus from the blood when attacked to a dialysis machine.

This can’t be real life, can it America?

The team at DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Project Agency has been working on preventing disease and pandemics for years.

This always appears more science fiction than real life and working in a laboratory. they determine the issues and come up with the “genius” solutions.

One of their latest inventions was the microchip that detects COVID infection in an individual before it can become an outbreak.

“You put it underneath your skin and what that tells you is that there are chemical reactions going on inside the body, and that signal means you are going to have symptoms tomorrow,” Retired Colonel Matt Hepburn, an army infectious disease physician said.

He added they were inspired by the struggle to stem the virus’ spread onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, where 1,271 crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It’s like a “check engine” light,” he explained.

“Sailors would get the signal, then self-administer a blood draw and test themselves on site. We can have that information in three to five minutes.”

“As you truncate that time, as you diagnose and treat, what you do is you stop the infection in its tracks,” he said.

What are your thoughts America? How badly does this scare you?

