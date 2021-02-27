SAVE2A.US CAMPAIGN LAUNCHING ADS AGAINST H.R. 127

The Citizens Committe for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA) is launching a multi-network television advertising effort next week to alert the nation’s gun owners about H.R. 127, a gun control measure that takes extremism to a dangerous new level.

“We’re calling this the ‘SAVE2.AUS’ campaign because that’s exactly what it is,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “H.R. 127, introduced by veteran anti-gun Democrat Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, is a dreadful piece of legislation mandating gun owner licensing and registration, mandatory psychological examinations of gun owners, mandatory gun owner insurance, mandatory minimum prison sentences for gun owners who do not comply, and bans on whole classes of firearms and original capacity magazines.”

“Democrats are attempting to implement this legislation,” he continued, “and could take action within the next few weeks. Once again, Democrats are trying to turn your Second Amendment right into a government-regulated privilege, and we’re alerting gun owners across the country about this alarming new threat to the Bill of Rights.”

CCRKBA’s 60-second message will be broadcast 25 times, Gottlieb said, on the following networks: DirecTV, Fox News, Fox Business, CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Bloomberg, the Weather Channel, HLN, OANN, the Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and the Inspiration Channel.

Gun owners can visit SAVE2A.US or text SAVE2A to 474747.

“America’s gun owners are facing the most sinister attack on their Second Amendment rights I’ve ever seen,” Gottlieb observed. “Jackson Lee’s legislation is really just the tip of the iceberg, because with Joe Biden in the White House, Beltway Democrats are determined to destroy the Constitution’s cornerstone Amendment.”

“Anyone who values their rights needs to get involved in this effort,” he concluded. “We are going toe to toe against an ominous piece of legislation that amounts to a clear and present danger to our firearms freedoms.”

We appreciate David Bronson and Guns & Gadgets for the contents of this article and urge every American who believes in our 2nd Amendment to get onboard with SAVE2A.US and contact your legislators and let them know you want them to vote against this measure.

