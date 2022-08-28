SAVAGE: Mid-Major Conference Roasts One of College Football Historic Programs

It’s been a rough 12 months for the Nebraska football team. After losing 9 games in the 2021 season with the largest margin being by 9 points, they happened to pull off the feat again on Saturday. They lost 31-28 to Northwestern, and gave up the last 14 points of the game. Up 28-17, Nebraska elected to kick an onside kick and failed to recover it, eventually leading to the loss of the game.

The Big Sky conference (a conference not eligible for bowl games) was tagged in a tweet with the hypothetical of Nebraska joining the conference, and at least the individual in charge of the Twitter account would take a hard pass.

Nah we good https://t.co/bmsI7YKipJ — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) August 27, 2022

