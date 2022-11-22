Saudi Arabia Declares National Holiday After World Cup Win vs Argentina: Fans Go Bonkers Around the World [VIDEO]

The 2022 World Cup delivered a major shock in the group stages when Saudi Arabia secured an incredible 2-1 victory over Argentina in Lusail.

Lionel Messi and Argentina headed into the tournament among the favorites to win it as the Paris-German superstar aims for a first World Cup Title in his illustrious career.

However that took a major blow when a disciplined Saudi Arabian team picked up their first ever World Cup opening day victory in history on Monday.

The goal that led Saudi Arabia to a win over Argentina in the World Cup for one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history



Saudi Arabia was a +2200 underdog 😳 pic.twitter.com/h8NJa7FFco — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 22, 2022

“🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia become the first Muslim country to win a game at this World Cup by defeating one of the tournament favourites, Argentina.” pic.twitter.com/IfHMkzIAXI — • (@Al__Quraan) November 22, 2022

Herve Renard’s side triggered wild celebrations in the stands for the traveling Saudi fans, and back in Riyadh, with King Salman declaring Wednesday, November 23 as a public holiday.

Bro pulled the door off celebrating the upset 😂



51st-ranked Saudi Arabia beats Argentina



(via os.nx/TT) pic.twitter.com/pX40RHqCaB — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 22, 2022

Ranked at 51st in the FIFA world rankings ahead of the World Cup, Saudi Arabia are the second lowest-ranked national side at the tournament, and that underdog status helped them over the line, according to Renard.

“We love it when they forget about us and consider us the smallest team. In the World Cup, there are surprises and that is the mentality we have.”

Social Media has had Saudi Arabia trending for hours now: Check out some of the wild posts below.

Saudi Arabia fans with the Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUUU celebration in front of the Argentines. 😍😂 pic.twitter.com/UrR2mHLufk — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) November 22, 2022

Klopp watching Saudi Arabia using the high line: pic.twitter.com/aHxjROAs2y — Samuel (@SamueILFC) November 22, 2022

Absolute scenes after Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in the World Cup 😳



(via @alkass_digital)pic.twitter.com/mxU5kgpl6Q — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 22, 2022

