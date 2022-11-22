Saudi Arabia Declares National Holiday After World Cup Win vs Argentina: Fans Go Bonkers Around the World [VIDEO]

The 2022 World Cup delivered a major shock in the group stages when Saudi Arabia secured an incredible 2-1 victory over Argentina in Lusail.
Lionel Messi and Argentina headed into the tournament among the favorites to win it as the Paris-German superstar aims for a first World Cup Title in his illustrious career.
However that took a major blow when a disciplined Saudi Arabian team picked up their first ever World Cup opening day victory in history on Monday.
Herve Renard’s side triggered wild celebrations in the stands for the traveling Saudi fans, and back in Riyadh, with King Salman declaring Wednesday, November 23 as a public holiday.
Ranked at 51st in the FIFA world rankings ahead of the World Cup, Saudi Arabia are the second lowest-ranked national side at the tournament, and that underdog status helped them over the line, according to Renard.
“We love it when they forget about us and consider us the smallest team. In the World Cup, there are surprises and that is the mentality we have.”
Social Media has had Saudi Arabia trending for hours now: Check out some of the wild posts below.
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go
I made $18,000 this month working online from home. I am a full-time student and only work 6 hours a day. X40) Anyone can easily do this job from home and earn online at the same time. component read this article… http://starmoney24.blogspot.com/