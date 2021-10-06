Sarah Silverman Says That Hollywood Has a “JewFace” Problem

Comedian and actress Sarah Silverman is in the news again, this time for saying something that just make one shake their head.

According to Silverman she’d like to see more Jewish entertainers play Jewish characters and noted that Hollywood has a problem with “Jewface,” a practice she defines as non-Jewish characters portraying Jewish parts.

The 50-Year old actress also added that the problem of “Jewface” is especially damaging towards Jewish women.

According to a Monday report from Page Six, the comedian said that “importance of representation” is “so essential” right now.

“There’s this long tradition of non-Jews playing Jews, and not just playing people who happen to be Jewish but people whose Jewishness is their whole being,” Silverman said during a Thursday broadcast of her Apple podcast, “The Sarah Silverman Podcast.”

Silverman complained that actress Kathryn Hahn portrayed the late Joan Rivers, who was Jewish in the tapped soon to be broadcast feature series. Silverman complained that Hahn was Catholic.

So now we’re going to start playing the ethnic, race, religion card based on who gets the role in a movie? What ever happened to the person who as the best actor/actress getting the part? Why is that so hard for people to understand in this ridiculous woke society?

“One could argue, for instance, that a Gentile [a non-Jew] playing Joan Rivers correctly would be doing what is actually called ‘Jewface,'” Silverman added.

“It’s defined as when a non-Jew portrays a Jew with the Jewishness front and center, often with makeup or changing of features, big fake nose, all the New York-y or Yiddish-y inflection,” she continued. “And in a time when the importance of representation is seen as so essential and so front and center, why does ours constantly get breached even today in the thick of it?”

“I wish they would realize that that is by design,” she ominously added.

The very idea, she added, is “f***ed up.”

“Right now, representation f***ing matters,” the comedian demanded. “It has to also finally matter for Jews as well. Especially Jewish women.”

