SARAH PALIN ADVANCES IN ALASKAN SPECIAL PRIMARY ELECTION FOR VACANT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

On an unusual election day, Saturday, that night RedState and other Townhall media outlets provided readers with live updates on the Alaska House special primary election, beginning the process of filling the seat left vacant by the death of Representative Don Young (R-AK). Alaska has just one representative in the lower chamber.

As has been previously reported, shortly after former Alaska Governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin announced on April 1 she was running for Congress. Former President Donald almost immediately endorsed Palin in April.

Then in May, Palin picked up an endorsement from Elevate PAC, which Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY) formed to support “conservative female politicians seeking higher office.”

Now, there’s news on the candidate who’s been away from politics a while starting something of a comeback.

Sarah Palin is one step closer to heading to Washington as she advances to the special general election for Alaska’s at-large district, per @DecisionDeskHQ. She + three others (tbd) will be on a ranked-choice ballot.



Timeline and more on other candidates:https://t.co/YMTDXEzzDo — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 12, 2022

CNN projected on Sunday that Sarah Palin will advance to the late summer general election in a pack of four candidates.

CNN’s broadcast said, “Former Alaska governor and vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin took a step toward a political comeback Saturday, finishing in the top four of a 48-person special primary election and advancing to the August general election to fill the House seat of the late Representative Don Young.”

CNN also projected that Palin will be joined in the special general election on August 16 by Republican Nick Begich III, the grandson of former Democratic Representative Nich Begich, whose plane went missing in 1972 and has never been found, as well as independent Al Gross, who lost a 2020 Senate race and has said he would caucus with Democrats.

Votes are still being tallied to determine the fourth slot, with two candidates who each could make history as the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, former Democratic state Representative Mary Peltola and Republican Tara Sweeney, who was backed by a coalition of the state’s Native corporations, in fourth and fifth place among the ballots tallied so far.

