Sarah Michelle Gellar Says McDonald’s Sued Her at Age 5 Over Her Burger King Commercial [VIDEO]

Sarah Michelle Gellar has a story for you, one that we honestly couldn’t believe until we looked into it, but its’ absolutely 100% true.

“When we were there, I just wanted a burger,” Sarah Michelle Gellar recalled of starring in a Burger King ad campaign at age 5, which got her sued by McDonald’s

Gellar found herself in the middle of the 1980s fast food wars, as hard as that is to believe. It’s also hard to believe that the insanely gorgeous Sarah Michelle Gellar is 45-years-old.

The Wolf Pack star raced landing in serious legal hot water at 5 years old as she discussed her career with Buzzfeed UK (Yes, that’s actually a think, we were shocked too), and discussed her infamous Burger King commercial.

“This is really funny. This was this big campaign that I did for Burger King and I was 5,” Gellar recalled. “And I was the first person to say another competitor’s name in a job, and so McDonald’s turned around and sued the advertising agency, Burger King and me at 5.”

A spokesperson for McDonald’s did not immediately respond to The DC Patriot’s request for comment.

“But what I really remember was I didn’t eat a lot of fast food at the time, and when we were there, I just wanted a burger,” she continued. “I was so excited because my mom said that I could have the burger.

“And what I learned on that day is that when they make the burgers for commercials, they glue each seed on it to make it look all perfect and beautiful, and then they shellac it, and they paint it. You guys, TV is not real,” said Gellar.

Gellar said in a 2004 interview with Sunday Express that she “wasn’t allowed to eat” at McDonald’s during the lawsuit. Imagine being an 80’s kid and not getting to play on a McDonald’s playground folks? Yikes, that would suck.

“It was tough because, when you’re a little kid, McDonald’s is where all your friends have their birthday parties, so I missed out on a lot of apple pies,” Gellar said told the outlet.

Gellar went on to have a huge role and break in Buffy the Vampire Slayer which ran from 1997 to 2003. The show was a huge success on The WB and then later on UPN.

Check out the commercial that got her sued below.

WATCH:

