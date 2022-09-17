Sarah Huckabee Sanders SHOCKS Supporters By Announcing She’s Cancer-Free

The amazing future Governor of Arkansas and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stunned her supporters last this week by announcing she had thyroid cancer and is now “cancer free.”

“Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free,” the former Trump White House press secretary said in a statement Friday.

“During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed that I had thyroid cancer,” Sanders said.

Her doctor, John R. Sims, M.D., said she had Stage 1 cancer and has an “excellent prognosis.”

“The surgery went extremeley well, and I expect her to be back on her feet even within the next 24 hours,” Sims said.

Sanders said she will be returning to the campaign trail soon.

“I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as family and friends for their love, prayers, and support,” Sanders said. “This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don’t lose heart. As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state.”

All of us at The DC Patriot who are based in Arkansas are thankful and saying continued prayers for the future Governor of Arkansas.

