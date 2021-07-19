Sarah Huckabee Sanders SHATTERS State Record for Most Money Ever Raised in Governor Campaign

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has absolutely obliterated the Arkansas state record for fund raising in a gubernatorial campaign.

The former White House Press Secretary under President Trump and daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee has made a massive wave in the 2020 races in America. According to her campaign she has raised over $9 million in her bid to be Arkansas next governor.

According to her campaign, Sanders will report $4.2 million in the second quarter, including more than $1.5 million from Arkansans, increasing her total to $9.1 million from over 67,000 donors.

These numbers shatter the previous record for the most money ever raised by any campaign for the governor in Arkansas state history.

In Arkansas, the campaign has raised more than $3 million total from nearly 9,000 Arkansans.

“I am thankful for the outpouring of support from all across our state,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “It’s clear Arkansans want a leader who will defend our freedom and stand up to the radical left, grow our economy and create jobs, and increase access to quality education and opportunity for a brighter, more prosperous future.”

