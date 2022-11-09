Sarah Huckabee Sanders Declared WINNER in Arkansas Governor’s Race to Become First Female Governor in State’s History

Trump endorsed Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders took Democrat opponent Chris Jones to the woodshed in a massive victory in Arkansas Gubernatorial race to become the first female Governor in the State of Arkansas.

Huckabee Sanders the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee was declared the winner almost instantly after polling closed in a landslide victory. The former White House Press Secretary and Trump ally cruised to victory against the Democrat in her home state.

Sanders was heavily favored to win the race, which also included Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington.

Sanders shattered state fundraising records with her campaign, which focused on America First agendas which had the Democrats and media constantly attacking her.

Sanders said she would use her office as Governor to fight President Joe Biden and the “radical left’s” agenda.

Sanders briefly left the campaign trail in September after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. Her doctor said Sanders was cancer free after the surgery.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...