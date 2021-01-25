Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Run for Arkansas Governorship (VIDEO)

It’s official, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has officially announced that she’s running for Arkansas Governor on Monday morning.

Our own Matt Couch broke the news last night, as he lives in the great state of Arkansas. Couch said that an announcement was coming this morning and well here it is.

Couch offered his full support below to his fellow Arkansan!

Powerful! You have my full support here in Arkansas and will be our next Governor! Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/Ig3KV50IzD — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 25, 2021

Sanders was one of the most beloved press secretaries in history for conservatives and is the daughters of former Arkansas governor and conservative legend Mike Huckabee.

Arkansas, you have an amazing candidate who can transform your state, fight for you, and fight for America. Support her!

