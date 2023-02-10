Sandra Carmona, Fully Vaccinated Communication Director of the Ministry of Health of La Rioja, Spain ‘Dies Suddenly’ at the Age of 42 from Heart Attack

In yet another story covered up by the American mainstream media, the world of journalism found out that 42-year-old journalist from La Rioja, has died suddenly without any previous diagnosed disease.

Sandra Carmona was born in Calahorra and is a mother of two children, one girl and one boy, and reports are they she suffered a heart attack during the night, as reported by various media outlets.

She graduated in Journalism from the University of the Basque County. She was the current Spanish Government Director of Health Communications.

Carmona spent apart of her career in La Rioja NewspaperPoint Radio Calahorra and Rioja Television (TVR)where she worked as an editor and news presenter since her beginnings in the profession.

However, in October 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, it became director of the communication department of the Ministry of Health of the Government of La Rioja.

In the same way, to say goodbye to the calagurritana, Elisa Garrido, mayoress of the municipality from which she was originally, has stated that this Friday is a “very sad day”: “Goodbye, Sandra.”

The La Rioja Press AssociationIn a statement, they have also mourned her death and have expressed their condolences to all those who, like them, knew her: “The unexpected loss of Sandra has left us all broken with grief this January morning, unable to find words and without consolation”.

According to local mediathe Parliament of La Rioja He recalled it this Friday morning at the beginning of the appearance held by the former President of the Government, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

Today is a tragic day. Sandra Carmona has left us. A wonderful person and an exceptional professional who joined the Government to work tirelessly for all the people of La Rioja. We’re going to miss you.

