San Francisco Whole Foods Closes A Year After Opening Due to Insane Crime and Employee Safety

The newest Whole Foods Market in San Francisco closed its doors on Monday over insane crime growth in the downtown area, according to a new report.

The popular health food grocery store chain closed the doors of its flagship location a little more than year after it opened, stating that worker safety concerns were of most importance, according to the San Francisco Standard.

“We are closing our Trinity location only for the time being,” a Whole Foods spokesperson told the local outlet in a statement. “If we feel we can ensure the safety of our team members in the store, we will evaluate a reopening of our Trinity location.”

The company said that rampant drug use and growing crime led to its decision, a city hall source told the Standard.

Whole Foods has already reduced its hours in October of late year after experiencing “high theft” and hostile patrons, a store manager said. That means people are crapping themselves in the aisles for those keeping score at home.

A month later, store manager restricted the use of its bathrooms to customers only after syringes and pipes were found in the restrooms, the publications reported.

I’m incredibly disappointed but sadly unsurprised by the temporary closure of Mid-Market’s Whole Foods. (1/7) https://t.co/lthpC90xTL — Matt Dorsey (@mattdorsey) April 10, 2023

Countless small businesses have shuttered.

San Francisco’s District 6 supervisor Matt Dorsey said he was “incredibly disappointed but sadly unsurprised” by the Whole Foods closure.

“Our neighborhood waited a long time for this supermarket, but we’re also well aware of problems they’ve experienced with drug-related retail theft, adjacent drug markets, and the many safety issues related to them,” Dorsey said in a statement.

The Democrat said he was drafting new legislation to ensure the San Francisco Police Department is fully staffed within five years.

The department has been down 335 officers since 2017 and well below its staffing goal, the Standard reported.

Thanks to our friends at The New York Post for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

