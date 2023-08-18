Sam Asghari’s Divorce Filing Unveils Shocking Details of Split from Britney Spears as He Seeks Spousal Support

Startling revelations are emerging from the divorce filing of Sam Asghari, casting a new light on his separation from pop sensation Britney Spears.

Asghari, the 29-year-old model and fitness trainer, has pointed to “irreconcilable differences” as the driving force behind their divorce, with July 28 marked as their official separation date, according to documents exclusively obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday.

The filing, unearths the model’s bid for spousal support from Spears, 41, and a demand for her to shoulder the legal fees. Additionally, Asghari has reserved the right to amend the petitions pertaining to property and community assets in the future.

Insiders confirmed that after 14 months of marriage, Spears and Asghari have ventured onto separate paths. Later, sources verified that Asghari had filed for divorce.

This startling revelation was first reported by TMZ, with the subsequent news of the divorce filing breaking through ET’s reporting.

Sources close to the pair have disclosed that the relationship between Spears and Asghari had been fraught with toxicity for an extended period. Despite initially connecting in late 2016, their marriage has encountered significant turbulence.

“Their union has been strained for quite some time,” shared an individual familiar with the situation. “It’s been marked by ongoing drama. It’s a lamentable situation.”

Efforts to reach out to Spears’ representative and Asghari’s manager for comments remain unanswered at this juncture.

Earlier this year, rumors about their marital discord surfaced when both were seen without their wedding bands. Yet, in March, a manager for Asghari dispelled these claims, attributing the missing ring to his engagement in movie filming.

The couple’s romantic journey commenced in 2016, when Asghari and Spears crossed paths on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. Their union culminated in a Los Angeles ceremony on June 9, 2022, in the presence of illustrious guests including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez.

In the early stages of their relationship, Asghari provided steadfast support to Spears amid her high-profile conservatorship battle, offering her an unwavering pillar of strength.

Subsequently, Asghari offered a statement to PEOPLE, reflecting on their journey after the release of an unauthorized Hulu documentary and Spears’ conservatorship termination in November 2021. He emphasized his enduring commitment to her well-being and aspirations, stating, “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

