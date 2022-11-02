Salvation Army Removes Racist Remarks Against White People from Website as Public Pressure Heats Up Heading into Holiday Season: ‘White People Should Seek Forgiveness from Racism’

The Salvation Army has officially dropped the racist material from their website against White people following inquiry from a Conservative activist group.

Last year reports came out that the religious organization had asked its White members to seek forgiveness for racism.

Following an uproar last year by Christians and Conservatives the group backed off the stance and claimed that they had removed the insane materials from its training manuals.

That material, however, remained on the website for up to 10 months following that incident last Christmas.

The group called ‘Color Us United’ inquired as to whether the Salvation Army still adhered to the police or not, per North Carolina Business Daily. The Salvation Army then removed the remaining anti-White racial materials from the website.

“The Salvation Army left their racial content up on their website for ten months after last year’s controversy — despite claims to have removed it from their curriculum. And only now it was removed in response to our public campaign. TSA (The Salvation Army) should be committed to become a race-blind organization that denounces the racist DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) program, not just hide web pages as a result of public exposure,” Color Us United President Kenny Xu told the outlet.

During the controversy last Christmas Holiday Season, the Salvation Army saw its public image take a massive downward spiral as it struggled to find volunteers for its Red Kettle campaign, known for its bell ringing representatives across the nation soliciting donations during Christmas Season.

The Salvation Army claims its materials and position was misrepresented, asserting that “[e]lements of the recently issued ‘Let’s Talk About Racism’ guide led some to believe we think they should apologize for the color of their skin, or that The Salvation Army may have abandoned its Biblical beliefs for another philosophy or ideology. That was never our intention, so the guide has been withdrawn.”

“The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church,” the organization’s website reads. “Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.”

