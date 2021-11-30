Salvation Army Goes WOKE Teaching “Racism and the Church” and “Let’s Talk About Racism” with CRT Training

The Salvation Army has joined the woke rank of organizations around America that are now trying to teach CRT to their organizations employees and volunteers.

They’re also losing some long-time Christmas season support as the news is making the rounds across the country.

Carly Mayberry from Newsweek reports that they are highlighting the problematic teaching document in question, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” which aims to address “racism and the Church.”

As Mayberry reports:

Definitions of institutional and systemic racism are included while real or perceived differences in life outcomes (“inequities”) are attributable not to individual effort and other circumstances, but to discrimination. Sections address topics including police brutality, health care and Black unemployment linking such topics to “racial inequity.” That’s troublesome for those who note The Salvation Army has been a leader in confronting racism long before the rest of the country and over five decades before the civil rights movement. And they’re asking why then should members of an organization built by the Christian faith to actually assist people of all races in need, be repentant of behavior they never perpetuated?

You can find the document with a simple google search. There’s even an entire section on “Lamenting and Reporting,” which is a theme throughout the document.

CRT programs, is the idea of rejecting colorblindness. The document makes multiple suggestions for White Americans for “challenges… to overcome and address,” so as to “begin the process of creating lasting racial reconciliation and healing.“

They include:

“Denial of racism.”

“Education about racism and inequality”

“Defensiveness about race.”

“Little or no exposure to People Of Color.”

“Become aware of your bias.”

“Stop denying that White privilege exists and learn how it supports racial inequity.”

“Racism is not an individual act, it is systemic and institutional.”

“Stop trying to be ‘colorblind’”

One long-time donor says he has called it quits is, Greg Koukl, who issued this open letter to the Salvation Army on November 1 on Facebook.

An Open Letter to The Salvation Army



November 1, 2021

I’m sending this note to inform you that I am terminating my monthly donations to The Salvation Army and directing them to another organization.



I recently became aware of your International Social Justice Commission material, “Let’s Talk about Racism.” I read virtually every word of the material in every session and surveyed your bibliography. It rapidly became clear to me that TSA has fallen for critical race theory lock, stock, and barrel.



I came publicly to your defense when Chick-fil-A defunded you a couple of years ago in favor of other, more gay-friendly enterprises. I vowed never to cross that business’s threshold again or spend another dollar at their restaurants.



Yet now, to see that TSA has been taken in by the likes of Ibram X. Kendi (How to Be an Anti-Racist), Robin DiAngelo (the thoroughly discredited White Fragility), and the (also thoroughly discredited) NYT “1619 Project” has my head spinning. Your material’s baseless claim that “our foundations were built on racism” is beyond belief.



I have been a Christian radio talk show host and a vigorous defender of Christianity in the public square on the air, in print, and in public presentations and debates on more than 80 college and university campuses both in the U.S. and abroad for over 30 years. In my estimation, CRT is a Trojan horse taking in well-intentioned Christian enterprises that— because they care about justice and oppose oppression—naively promote the most serious threat to biblical Christianity I have seen in 50 years.



I am not going to fall for the CRT “Kafka trap” that my protestations are actually evidence of my racism, and neither should you. There is a massive number of academics—black and white, Christian and non-Christian, atheist and theist—who have raised the alarm against the aggressive indoctrination and, frankly, bullying of CRT—not to mention the racial essentialism inherent in the view, the false witness it bears against virtuous people, and the general destruction it continues to wreak on race relations in this country. CRT has set us back 50 years.



To be clear, I am not claiming there is no racism to be dealt with or are no racist Christians who need to repent. What I am saying is that critical race theory is not an accurate characterization of contemporary racial dynamics in America (as many have argued). Therefore, since its analysis is faulty, it offers a faulty solution, one that creates a whole set of new racial tensions and provides no productive resolution to them.



The Salvation Army—unwittingly, I believe—has made common cause with an ideology that is openly hostile to Christianity if you read the fine print. Patriarchal, “homophobic,” “transphobic,” anti-woman (because of the pro-life view), religiously narrow Christianity epitomizes oppression to the advocates of critical theory, the larger ideological umbrella that CRT falls under.



Sadly, TSA has joined the wrong side on this issue. There are lots of good things The Salvation Army continues to do all over the world, helping the poor and disadvantaged. However, at the moment, The Salvation Army is advancing a destructive ideology that is inconsistent with the biblical worldview, and therefore I cannot contribute to an organization that does good but also currently promotes something manifestly evil.



I was reading Proverbs the other day and stumbled upon Proverbs 25:26 which, I think, sadly captures what has happened to TSA: “Like a trampled spring and a polluted well is a righteous man who gives way before the wicked.



”I spoke at length about this turn on my radio show this week, inviting my audience to read your material for themselves and make their own judgments. I told them, though, that as for me, I was redirecting my giving elsewhere. I am not “cancelling” you, as many in the CRT movement would gladly do to me. Rather, I am carefully investing my resources in organizations that I fully trust will serve Christ in truth and only in truth, and I no longer trust The Salvation Army to do that.



Respectfully submitted,

Gregory Koukl

What are your thoughts folks? Will you still support the Salvation Army since they’ve gone woke.

