SAD: Ford Just Two Months After Biden Takes Office, Will to Move Ohio Plant to Mexico

President Joe Biden has only been in office for two months and American companies are already plotting their exit as they gear up for Biden’s crippling tax plan.

According to a new report, the Ford Motor Company will be moving their $900 million planned investment plant from Avon Lake, Ohio to a new site in Mexico. Do you really think President Donald Trump would have allowed this to happen?

In a letter to Ohio Assembly Plant (OHAP) employees in Avon Lake, where Ford employs about 1,740 workers manufacturing its F-650 and F-750 medium duty trucks, UAW official Gerald Kariem said Ford had committed to investing $900 million in the project in 2019.

The massive investment, Kariem wrote to workers, included a Ford commitment to bring a “next-generation product” to the Ohio Assembly Plant for production by 2023 and an “exciting vision for the complete revitalization” of the plant to secure “employment well into the foreseeable future.”

“These contractual commitments were an enormous win for the UAW, for the great state of Ohio, the community of Avon Lake, and most importantly the members of Local 2000,” Kariem explained.

UAW officials are claiming that Ford executives are leaving the deal and will move their investment to Mexico instead:

Unfortunately, Ford Motor Company has decided it will not honor its promise to add a new product to OHAP and, instead, it intends to build the next-generation vehicle in Mexico. Ford management expects us to just hang our heads and accept the decision. But let me be clear, we are making a different choice. We 100 percent reject the company’s decision to put corporate greed and more potential profits over American jobs and the future of our members. We expect the company to honor its contractual commitments to this membership and when it fails to do so we will take action. [Emphasis added]

New York Time’s best-selling author of the book turned into film Hillbilly Elegy JD Vance, shredded the decision by Ford, calling it “total BS.”

“Total BS. If companies want access to American markets they should hire American workers,” he tweeted.

“Much more to learn about this story. But this looks like a total bait and switch: they promised investment in Ohio and reneged,” Vance continued.

“Great way to alienate even more F-150 buyers in the U.S. Not so good for Ford optics in media and public,” said one Ford worker online.

Despite Ford’s deep-rooted history in the United States, founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the automaker now has more plants abroad than it does in the U.S. For instance, of Ford’s 36 assembly plants, just eight of them are in the U.S.

Meanwhile, 28 of the automaker’s assembly 36 assembly plants are in countries like China, Mexico, Germany, India, Brazil, and Vietnam. China, alone, has seven Ford assembly plants.

At the same time, Ford CEO Jim Hackett took home about $17.4 million in 2019.

