SACRAMENTO STREETS REOPEN AFTER SIX KILLED IN SHOOTING, SUSPECT ARRESTED ON MONDAY

Police actively investigating the shooting of a California gun battle that left six dead and twelve others wounded​, have just announced Monday afternoon that they have arrested a suspected gunman.

Police said Dandre Martin, 26, was identified as a related suspect in the shooting, and was arrested on assault and illegal firearm possession charges.



The shooting occurred in a popular nightlife area early Sunday morning. It was in the neighborhood anchored by the Golden One Arena that hosts concerts and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.



The gunfire startled sleeping guests at the Citizen Hotel, which included a wedding party and fans of the rapper Tyler the Creator, who performed at a concert hours earlier. Video from witnesses posted on social media showed rapid gunfire for at least 45 seconds as people screamed and ran for cover.



Kelsey Schar, an 18-year-old looking out her fourth-floor window of the hotel said, “I saw a man running while firing a gun. She could see flashes from the weapon in the darkness as people ran for cover.



Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters during a news conference at police headquarters, “The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here. We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy. But we are also resolved an agency to find those responsible and to secure justice for the victims and the families.”

According to Lester, more than 100 shell casings were recovered from the scene and investigators believe there could be multiple gunmen responsible for the shooting.



The victims’ identities were released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office on Monday as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; and Devazia Turner, 29.



Streets were reopened on Monday as the investigation is still ongoing, as the U.S. has grappled again with deadly violence. Check for updates.

