Russian Warship Admiral Gorshkov with Hypersonic Zircon Missiles in Atlantic Just 800 Miles Off U.S. Coastline

A Russian warship armed with hypersonic Zircon missiles has tested its strike capabilities in the western part of the Atlantic Ocean, after Russia warned Nato over the supply of more weapons to Ukraine.

Zircon missiles, which President Putin has hailed as “invincible”, have a range of at least 560 miles and can travel at nine times the speed of sound, according to the Russian military.

A Frigate is around 450 feet long, 4,000 to 5,000 tons, and a relatively new ship for the Russian fleet, and it’s about ten years old.

The most significant aspect of this ship is it carries a new state of the art missile system called the Zircon missile, which is a very capable hypersonic missile that’s designed to destroy other ships and land targets.

The Zircon missile can reach distances of close to 2,000 kilometers according to experts.

The story from Russia is that the ship is on its’ way to China in order to conduct military drills. However the ship was last seen near Bermuda. You wouldn’t go to Bermuda on your way to China if you were the Russians, it’s definitely political posturing.

Analysts say this is Russia messaging and wanting to prove that they have a modern military and can strike from anywhere in the world.

The concern about the Admiral Gorshkov is that it has the ability to carry nuclear payloads with its Zircon Missiles, making it a dangerous and credible threat to the United States of America.

