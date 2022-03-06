Russian President Vladimir Putin Responds to Lindsey Graham’s Call for His Assassination

As you may know by now, Senator Lindsey Graham is a neocon war monger and is certifiably insane. This week Graham called for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a move that definitely didn’t ease tensions between Moscow and Washington.

Senator Lindsey Graham on the Sean Hannity Show on Fox News Thursday night issued a striking challenge for the Russian people, claiming that someone should assassinate their President Vladimir Putin.

“The only way this ends, my friend, is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” he continued. “You would be doing your country a great service and the world a great service.”

The only people who can fix this are the Russian people.



Easy to say, hard to do.



Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

Putin’s Press Secretary responded to Graham’s call for the Russian leader’s assasinnation as “hysterical escalation of Russophobia.”

“These days, not everyone manages to maintain sobriety, I would even say sanity, and many lose their minds,” the Russian press secretary said.

The American government could not be more of a dumpster fire than it is right now, this is insane how moronic and asinine our American politicians have become. But after all, it’s not their children they are sending to war, it’s yours.

