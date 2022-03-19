Russian Parliament Members Demanding Reparations from United States, Demand All Properties Returned to Russian Empire, The Soviet Union, and Current Russia

Earlier this week a member of the Russian Duma, which is one of the chambers of the Russian parliament, The Federal Assembly, made comments on Russian state media. Duma member Oleg Matveychev, whom some have referred as the Kremlin’s “spin-doctor,” went on the Russian state media and said they want reparations for the sanctions that the U.S. has imposed upon them. ​



Matveychev then said, “I want the return of all Russian properties, those of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union andcurrent Russia, which has been seized in the United States.” He also said that included Alaska and even Fort Ross, California, both of which the Russians sold off in the 1800’s.



Matveychev continued, “As well as the Antarctic, we discovered it, so it belongs to us. Also, the return of all medals that have been unlawfully taken from our sportsmen during all Olympic games, as well as the extradition of Grigory Rodchenkov, along with the extradition of multiple other criminals we’ll want. I think we should start voicing all of that, so they understand what will be on the table. You didn’t want to talk to us about something small, like Ukraine’s neutrality, here’s what you get. And that’s not even all of it,” the lawmaker said It’s certain that Putin and his government would love to get their hands on Rodchenkoy.

Rodchenkov is the former head of Russia’s national anti-doping laboratory and is known for his involvement in the state-run doping program in Russia.

His allegations were confirmed by the independent Mclaren Report, leading to Russia’s partial bans from the 2016 Summer Olympics and 2018 Winter Olympics. Exposing Russia’s state-sponsored doping scheme forced Rodchenkov into hiding in the U.S. and under witness protection. He also wrote an award winning book, “The Rodchenkoy Afair: How I Brought Down Russia’s Secret Doping Empire.” His book was winner of the William Hill Sports Book of the year for 2020.



American politicians continue to push and piss Russia off to the point that it doesn’t even make sense. American couldn’t even get out of Afghanistan without looking like weak fools, and now these American politicians want to fight the Russians on Russian soil? Really?



Alaska Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy had a perfect response to Russia saying, “Good luck with that! Not if we have something to say about it,” he added. “We have hundreds of thousands of armed Alaskans and military members that will see it differently.”

We will say this much at The DC Patriot, we’re not sending our sons and daughters to fight the Russians, we’re tired of fighting endless wars for American politicians who send $13.6 Billion to the Ukraine, while giving themselves a 21% raise while the American people are crushed by inflation and fuel prices.

