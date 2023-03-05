Russian Forces Pushing to Capture Ukrainian City of Bakhmut, Attacking from Three Different Directions in Massive Assault as Kremlin Takes Control of Zabakhmutka and Myasokombinat Districts

The western legacy media has been lying to you about this war from its inception, and the truth is, Russian military strategy over the years plays out just like what you’re seeing on your Sunday morning.
Russia is attacking the large Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and has captured the Zabakhmutka District of Bakhmut.
According to multiple sources, the main Ukrainian Forces have withdrawn from Eastern Bakhmut, and Russian forces have successfully secured the Myasokombinat District.
Video below shows the air dominance of the Russian military, despite the lies the American mainstream media continues to tell its people, as their tax dollars are sent to fight a proxy war in the Ukraine.
A top Ukrainian commander, Volodymyr Nazarenko, described the situation in the city as “hell” in an interview with Ukraine’s Kyiv24 on Sunday, but said that they had stabilised the frontline and that Russian forces were still on the outskirts.
Nazarenko said that Russian forces lacked ammunition and were shelling the city chaotically. But, likewise, Ukrainian forces told the BBC in February that they were also running out of firepower.
Russian forces now occupy areas on three sides of the city to the east, north and south – and there is only one road connecting the city with Ukrainian-controlled territory.
There have been signs that Ukraine is preparing for a retreat, with videos emerging over the last few weeks of destroyed bridges on the Ukrainian-controlled side.
Scott Ritter, says what Russia is doing in Bakhmut is a centuries old Russian tactic.
Watch the video below.
This is a developing story.
