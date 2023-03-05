Russian Forces Pushing to Capture Ukrainian City of Bakhmut, Attacking from Three Different Directions in Massive Assault as Kremlin Takes Control of Zabakhmutka and Myasokombinat Districts

The western legacy media has been lying to you about this war from its inception, and the truth is, Russian military strategy over the years plays out just like what you’re seeing on your Sunday morning.

Russia is attacking the large Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and has captured the Zabakhmutka District of Bakhmut.

Good morning from the Russian held Zabakhmutka district of Bakhmut, located just west of the river. pic.twitter.com/jk7avqkweW — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) March 5, 2023

According to multiple sources, the main Ukrainian Forces have withdrawn from Eastern Bakhmut, and Russian forces have successfully secured the Myasokombinat District.

‼️After the withdrawal of the main Ukrainian forces from eastern #Bakhmut, Russian forces fully secured the Myasokombinat district. pic.twitter.com/PANOaKhCSM — War Reports 🇷🇺⚡🇺🇦 (@InsaleZ) March 5, 2023

Video below shows the air dominance of the Russian military, despite the lies the American mainstream media continues to tell its people, as their tax dollars are sent to fight a proxy war in the Ukraine.

PMC Wagner Aerial Duel Caught On Camera In Battle For DPR Town



The battle on the ground for Artemovsk, also known as Bakhmut, may be fierce, but the battle for the skies above is no less intense. This PMC Wagner fighter describes the work done in the air…

/ pic.twitter.com/RoG6cxF2PQ — ᖇᗝᗝᔕᗴᐯᗴᒪ丅 丅ᗴᖇᖇᎥᗴᖇᔕ (@RTerriers) March 1, 2023

A top Ukrainian commander, Volodymyr Nazarenko, described the situation in the city as “hell” in an interview with Ukraine’s Kyiv24 on Sunday, but said that they had stabilised the frontline and that Russian forces were still on the outskirts.

The current state of eastern Bakhmut. Tragic for the Ukrainian military. pic.twitter.com/C6uj7iQTGW — KobaMetalfan (@KobaMetalfan) March 5, 2023

Nazarenko said that Russian forces lacked ammunition and were shelling the city chaotically. But, likewise, Ukrainian forces told the BBC in February that they were also running out of firepower.

Zelensky Dec. 21, 2022: “It’s like a battle of Saratoga. The fight for Bakhmut will change the trajectory of our war for independence and freedom.” pic.twitter.com/HpyQCwo4ui — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 5, 2023

Russian forces now occupy areas on three sides of the city to the east, north and south – and there is only one road connecting the city with Ukrainian-controlled territory.

There have been signs that Ukraine is preparing for a retreat, with videos emerging over the last few weeks of destroyed bridges on the Ukrainian-controlled side.

Scott Ritter, says what Russia is doing in Bakhmut is a centuries old Russian tactic.

Watch the video below.

This is a developing story.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



