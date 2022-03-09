Russia Threatens America and West with $300 a Barrel Oil, Vows to Shut Off Natural Gas to Europe Deputy Prime Minister Says

Well in the how can it get any worse question of the day, the west and America in general continue to piss off the Russians to the point of no return, this is was terrible foreign policy looks like.

As the west threatens more sanctions, Moscow is now working to isolate itself and it’s citizens from the rest of the world.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak vowed to close major gas pipelines to Germany and warned of $300 or more per barrel of oil prices for the United States. Newsflash to Americans living under a rock, he’s not wrong, and it’s coming.

• The Russian PM warned that oil prices could reach $300 or more.

• The Russian PM also warned Germany that if they continue to block the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, Russia could turn off the Nord Stream 1 pipeline

• The Russian government said that no decision on the pipeline had been made, but Germany and the West’s continued provocation could lead Russia to such measures.

• Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer, just behind the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

• Russia is also a significant producer of natural gas, which Germany is almost solely dependent on.

• The E.U. gets roughly over 40% of their gas from Russia through pipelines that run through Ukraine.

• Tuesday Morning Joe Biden banned all oil imports from Russia in a move that would escalate tensions between Russia and the West

This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated. The real question is how much more can the idiotic Biden Administration hurt Americans and their allies by pushing Russia to the point of no return?

