Russia Sought Support from China Before Invasion NEW REPORT

According to a New York Times report published on Sunday, United States officials said that Russia had asked for Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for aid prior to its invasion of Ukraine.​

The report by U.S. officials said Russia asked China to provide military equipment before its invasion, and that Russia has asked for additional economic aid since the U.S., European and Asian nations levied sanctions against Moscow. It was reported the officials who spoke with The Times did not detail what weapons or equipment Russia sought from Beijing.



It was well publicized that The White House sent White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan to meet with Yang Jiechi, a member of the CCP, on Monday in Rome to discuss the consequences for helping Russia. According to reports, Sullivan was to deliver a message to China for global implications if it showed continued support to Russia.



While being interviewed by CNN anchor Dana Bush on Sunday, who asked Sullivan, “Would the U.S. sanction China for helping Russia?” Sullivan replied, “We are communicating directly and privately to Beijing that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them.”



Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chines Embassy said, “The current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting.” He claimed that he had never heard of the request from Russia, according to the New York Times. Pengyu told the Times that Beijing want to see a peaceful settlement and that its priority is to prevent further escalation.



China has been criticized for voicing sympathy for Russia and has been accused of spreading disinformation on its behalf.



It has been reported that Moscow launched a missile strike only 15 miles from the Polish border that killed 35 people over the weekend. Brent Renaud, an American reporter, was shot and killed on Sunday in a city outside of Kyiv. Ukraine said he was fatally shot by Russian military forces.



President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has already issued a warning that Russia may soon send missiles into NATO countries. Zelensky is set to virtually address Congress Wednesday, March 16, to plead his cases for more military aid.

