Russia Sanctions Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Other Top Level Democrats in Counter-Move to Hammer U.S. Sanctions

Russia has countered U.S. sanctions by countering Americas top Democrats in charge of America, and those who did business in Ukraine and Russia.

Among the big names Russia sanctioned are President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State and Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The measure includes also the son of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden who as we all know the millions if not billions that the Biden family has been in contact with the Ukraine.

The sanctions continued with other key level Biden Democrats.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh

US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo

President of the Export-Import Bank of the US Reta Jo Lewis

The ministry has said it is applying sanctions “on the basis of reciprocity”.

Russia is now the most sanctioned country in the world.

