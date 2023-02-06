Russia Issues Urgent Nuclear War Warning as Doomsday Clock Moves Closer to Midnight: WHO Begins to Urge Countries to Stockpile Medicines for ‘Nuclear Emergencies’

The West’s aggression in the Ukraine continues to push the Kremlin closer and closer to the unthinkable just a few years ago. Americans and the world need to be praying right now for a peaceful resolve, not a military conflict between two world super powers.

Make no mistake about it, you can listen to the mainstream media and your government all you want, Russia is not a small country, they are not a weak country, and they are continuing to issue warnings to Biden and America.

Russia’s urgent nuclear war warning comes as the Doomsday Clock moves closer than it has ever been to midnight.

The move has prompted the World Health Organization to urge countries to begin stockpiling medications for “Nuclear Emergencies.”

The Doomsday Clock was set a minute and a half (90 seconds) before midnight on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the closest it has ever been to midnight since the clock’s inception in 1947.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which includes nuclear and climate experts, decided the time on the Doomsday Clock.

According to the so called experts, the end of the world is now closer than it has ever been.

Last Tuesday, the Biden Regime agreed to send Abrams tanks to the Ukraine to fight against the Russian military. A boneheaded move as the Ukrainian nation is full of Nazi sympathizers, and the U.S. is literally funding a proxy war between Nazis and Commies. It’s unthinkable at this point.

This means the United States will be forced to send men and women to operate the tanks and perform maintenance. Is this Biden’s moronic attempt to escalate the situation in the Ukraine?

Less than 24 hours later, Germany announced they would be sending Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine. After what the Germans have done, how are they even allowed to have tanks?

The Kremlin has called these moves a “blatant provocation,” according to US Sun.

The official Putin spokesperson also declared that the Abrams and Leopard tanks “will burn like all the rest.”

“Russia’s thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons remind the world that escalation of the conflict – by accident, intention or miscalculation – is a terrible risk,” said Rachel Bronson, head of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

According to Daily Mail, Dmitry Medvedev, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, recently warned that a military defeat for Russia in Ukraine may lead to a nuclear war with the West.

Moscow said Medvedev’s warnings were in line with Russian nuclear doctrine.

Back in September, Vladimir Putin warned the West that his nuclear threat is “not a bluff.”

“The purpose of this West is to weaken, divide and ultimately destroy our country. They are already directly saying that in 1991 they were able to split the Soviet Union, and now the time has come for Russia itself, that it should disintegrate into many mortally hostile regions and regions,” Putin said in his seven-minute nationally televised address last year.

“And they have been planning such plans for a long time. They encouraged gangs of international terrorists in the Caucasus, promoted the offensive infrastructure of NATO close to our borders… Nuclear blackmail was also launched. We are talking not only about the shelling of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is encouraged by the West, which threatens a nuclear catastrophe, but also about the statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading NATO states about the possibility and admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia – nuclear weapons,” Putin added.

“To those who allow themselves to make such statements about Russia, I would like to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for some components more modern than those of the NATO countries. And if the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. It’s not a bluff,” he continued.

Trump responded to the speech by saying, “President Putin of Russia is now threatening the use of Nuclear Weapons, saying ‘It is not a bluff.’”

“The Ukrainian conflict should never have happened, and would not have happened if I were President,” Trump continued. “But as I have made very clear for quite some time, this could now end up being World War III.”

