Russia Claims They Offered Marine Paul Whelen for ‘Merchant of Death’ but Biden Regime Chose Griner Instead (VIDEO)

An insane story that’s coming out of Russia that you probably haven’t heard of, and it’s one that should enrage and fire up every red blooded American and veteran in the world.

According to Russia, as well as multiple European media outlets, the Kremlin offered U.S. Marine Paul Whelan in exchange for the the “Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout.

Multiple U.S. Officials under the guise of anonymity are also making the claim that this story is true.

Over the Summer, the Russians according to the U.S. Official said they would swamp Whelan for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who is part of the Kremlin’s domestic spy organization, and who is being detained in Germany for murder.

Moscow said at the time it wanted a “spy for a spy.”

The U.S. engaged the Germans, alerting them to the Russian proposal. Berlin rejected the idea and said no.

Russia knew that the U.S. had no authority to release him, and that he wasn’t in U.S. custody. The Biden administration kept saying that Russians were refusing to engage in good faith, and they were not putting anything substantive on the table.

“For totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently,” Biden said.

But Simonyan, who is editor-in-chief of the Russian state-controlled media organization RT, told Russia-1 anchor Vladimir Solovyov that she was “very amused but not surprised that Bout was exchanged for Griner and not Whelan.”

Bout “was not exchanged for the heroic spy,” she said on Thursday, referring to Whelan, who in her view had “three problems.”

“The first problem is that he is white. His second problem is he is a man, his third problem is he is a heterosexual, that is something that cannot be forgiven today.”

Simonyan believed that “American voters were given a choice,” in the exchange between “a hero who suffered while serving his fatherland,” or Griner who was “hooked on drugs.”

Simonyan concluded that the scenario was good news for Russia because it showed that the U.S. believed to it be “significantly more important to free a rightfully charged well-known athlete” than someone jailed “for serving his motherland.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, too, expressed optimism about future prisoner trades, saying Friday “everything is possible,” according to the Associated Press, and “we aren’t refusing to continue this work in the future.”

“This says a lot about the state of this society, of these intelligence agencies and everything related to geopolitical confrontation.”

The clip was tweeted by journalist and Russia watcher Julia Davis.

She wrote that it showed how Kremlin propagandists “reveal the narrative they’ll be pushing to harm Biden and enrage Americans about the exchange…by falsely claiming that it wasn’t Russia’s decision to oppose Whelan’s release, as opposed to Griner.”

Who do you believe? We believe Biden 100% chose Griner over a U.S. Marine, you?

Meanwhile in Russia: top state TV propagandists reveal the narrative they'll be pushing to harm Biden and enrage Americans about the exchange of Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout by falsely claiming that it wasn't Russia's decision to oppose Whelan's release, as opposed to Griner. pic.twitter.com/Iv5217XVCR — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) December 9, 2022

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



