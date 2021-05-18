Rudy Giuliani’s Son Andrew, A Former Trump Aide, Announces He’s Challenging Cuomo for New York Governor Race in 2022

Another big shot has been fired in the realm of ridding America of these terrible politicians destroying our nation. Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew has announced his bid to run for Governor of New York against Andrew Cuomo in 2022.

Andrew Giuliani, 35, is the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and he will make his run to take down one of the most corrupt governors in our nations history in Cuomo. The announcement came on Tuesday morning.

“I’m a politician out of the womb. It’s in my DNA,” Giuliani told The New Post.

“Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes,” he amped up the potential face-off. “It’s Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden.”

“It would be one of the epic showdowns in the state’s history,” he added, noting that he plans to run on a “pro-business, pro-police, pro-school choice” platform, according to the Post.

Giuliani served for four years as a White House aide to former President Donald Trump; his father Rudy was Trump’s personal lawyer.

“I know we can defeat Andrew Cuomo in 2022,” the confident Guiliani said, noting that he’s “unfazed” by any Republican primary competitors. “I am going to be the 57th governor of New York.”

“I believe we have the best chance to win if I’m the Republican candidate in November. It’s not even close,” he said, adding, “You’re going to have more enthusiasm in the race.”

Cuomo one of the worst governors in America, responsible for tens of thousands of nursing home deaths in the state during the Covid pandemic, and is now being investigated by the Department of Justice.

Giuliani called the scandal the “the worst” in New York’s history. “It was Andrew Cuomo’s actions that killed 9,000 senior citizens in nursing homes in New York. He should have resigned,” he said.

“Cuomo didn’t use the USS Comfort ship or the Javits Center to house seniors with COVID. He didn’t want to give President Trump a political victory,” Giuliani added.

