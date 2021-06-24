Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law in New York Over Statements Regarding Trump Election Loss

A New York court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York state due to making “false and misleading statements” about the election loss of President Donald Trump.

That’s right America, you aren’t allowed to have an opinion in America anymore, or they will suspend your license. This time it’s a law license, next time it will be a medical license, this is absolutely disgusting. Agree with them, or they will cancel you. This is what tyranny, socialism, and marxism, looks like.

Giuliani is not only the former Mayor of New York City, but once served as one of the top Justice Department officials in America. Giuliani was the former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, and he was also the head prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.

The suspension which takes effect immediately, is shocking and stunning. Giuliani is also under criminal investigation by that same federal prosecutor’s office in Manhattan where they are investigating his work in Ukraine.



The only work as those with functioning brains go that Giuliani did in the Ukraine was to uncover the corruption of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Giuliani’s suspension comes just one day short of his 52nd anniversary as a licensed lawyer in New York. This was sought by the Attorney Grievance Committee for the First Judicial Department, which encompasses all of Manhattan. The suspension was granted by the Appellate Division for the same department of the state Supreme Court.

The court, in its suspension order, noted that “interim suspension is a serious remedy, available only in situations where it is immediately necessary to protect the public from” an attorney’s violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct.

“We conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020,” the order said.

The court also said Giuliani’s “false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client.”

“We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee.”

Giuliani’s suspension is temporary, pending the outcome of a full formal disciplinary hearing.

Giuliani’s lawyers John Leventhal and Barry Kamins said in a statement, “We are disappointed with the Appellate Division, First Department’s decision suspending Mayor Giuliani prior to being afforded a hearing on the issues that are alleged.”

“This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest,” the statement said. “We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years.”

You can read the full suspension from the court here.

