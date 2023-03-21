Roseanne Thinks DeSantis is What?

Why does everyone think this?

Every time you turn on the TV and see someone talking about Ron DeSantis, they always talk about how he isn’t a legit conservative…

People like Roseanne…she went on Alex Jones and said something crazy about DeSantis.

Check out what she said about Ron DeSanctimonious.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

