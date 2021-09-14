Rose McGowan Endorses Larry Elder, Accuses Gavin Newsom’s Wife of Silencing Sexual Assault Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Actress Rose McGowan dropped a ‘Bombshell’ in the California recall race on Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, two says before the state votes whether or not to unseat the governor.

McGowan, standing alongside Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder at a press conference on Sunday, a leader in the #MeToo movement, accused Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, of trying to silence her sexual assault allegations against jailed movie producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

🧵The Newsom Weinstein Connection 🧵 PART 1 – Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s sister is married to a partner at Boies Schiller law firm – Joshua Erwin Schiller.#rosearmy pic.twitter.com/Kzj6JJXqfg — Rose✨McGowan (@rosemcgowan) September 12, 2021

McGowan alleges that six months before she came forward with sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, that Jennifer cold-called her to relay a message from Weinstein’s attorney, David Boies.

“So this woman, I don’t know, some blonde lady name with the last name of the Newsom, cold-calls me, and was like, David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy,’” McGowan told Dave Rubin on the Rubin Report.

A spokesperson for Jennifer Siebel Newsom released a statement calling McGowan’s claim a “complete fabrication,” according to Business Insider.

Elder told Fox LA that McGowan “has produced emails that were sent to her from Gavin Newsom’s wife.”

At the press conference, McGowan announced that she is no longer a Democrat “because everyone who has harassed, and stolen from me in my time in Hollywood has been a Democrat.”

Endorsing Elder’s bid for governor, McGowan said that while she does not agree with Elder on every issue, that he is a “better candidate” and a “better man” than Gavin Newsom.

