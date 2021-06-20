RONNY JACKSON (R-TX) AND OTHER LAWMAKERS ASK FOR COGNITIVE TEST FROM BIDEN

A post of a letter is circulating on Twitter that is from former White House physician Ronny Jackson and signed by 13 other Republican lawmakers, requesting President Joe Biden take a cognitive test to prove he is “mentally fit to be Commander in Chief.”



“The American people should have absolute confidence in their President. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief,” the alleged letter, addressed to Biden, his physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, and Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, stated.



Jackson is now the U.S. Representative of the 13th District of Texas, but served as the White House physician under former President Donald Trump.



Jackson’s letter also states “They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader.” “To achieve this, the letter continues, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately.”



Jackson also asked Biden to follow the precedent set by Trump of taking a cognitive test to prove his psychological fitness for office, as well as “publish the test results, so the American people know the full mental and intellectual health of their President.”



Joe Biden, who is 78, is the oldest person to be elected President of the United States.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...