RON DESANTIS: DEMOCRATS IRS EXPANSION IS A MIDDLE FINGER TO HARD WORKING AMERICANS (VIDEO)

Ron DeSantis, Florida’s Republican governor, had harsh words for Democrats in Washington for their outlining of plans for the 87,000 new IRS employees, after President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act last Tuesday.

On Wednesday DeSantis said, “They just stuck you with 87,000 new IRS agents, and they are going after you. The IRS is flipping the bird to the American public.”

Continuing DeSantis said, “Of all the things that have come out of Washington that have been outrageous, this has got to be pretty close to the top. I think it was basically just the middle finger to the American public, that this is what they think of you.”

DeSantis, who many consider a contender for the 2024 presidential nomination, explained that the expanded IRS won’t go after billionaires, who have teams of accountants and lawyers.

“They are going to go after independent contractors, they’re going to go after small business people, they’re going to go after someone that may be driving an Uber or a handyman or all these things,” DeSantis added. “Why would they do that? Because you’re not going to be able to contend with the audit, so they’re going to crush a lot of people by doing that.”

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement on Tuesday, “The new resources will allow the agency to provide additional services to taxpayers. The expansion is slated to take place over the next 10 years.”

Rettig continued, “The IRS has struggled for many years with insufficient resources to fulfill our important mission. During the next ten years, these funds will help us in many areas, including adding critical resources to not just close the tax gap but meaningfully improve taxpayer service and technology.”

This not the first time this month that DeSantis has criticized the move. In a tweet after Florida Politics broke the news that the FBI served a search warrant at former Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence two weeks ago, the Governor linked the two events, tweeting, “Now the Regime is getting another 87K IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.”

