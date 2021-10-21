Ron DeSANTA Just Saved Christmas From Biden The Grinch Multiple Shipping Companies Rerouting Through Florida Ports (VIDEO)

Ron DeSantis has announced that he’s going to be saving Christmas from Joe “The Grinch” Biden. So we’re now calling him Ron DeSANTA!

That’s right, Florida’s badass Governor is now going to start unloading as many ships as they can in Florida at all of their ports.

“We in Florida have the ability to help with these log jams.”

“We’ve allocated almost $1 billion dollars to almost 70 Florida sea ports projects,” DeSantis stated.

“I’m proud to announce that Jaxport and some of the other ports are also stepping up, even above and beyond by offering business incentives packages to businesses who want to move their cargo through these ports like Jaxport.”

“This will make a huge difference, if you think about a place like Jaxport, you have 100 million consumers who live within one days drive of Jaxport.”

I think companies are noticing, they’re noticing that Florida could be the solution for some of these logistical problems. Just last week a European container shipping company announced they were going to reroute vessel service to Jaxport. Bringing an estimated additional 1,000 continuers per week through Jacksonville. It’s been years since we’ve had a European company come through Jaxport.

What are your thoughts folks? Do you love this guy or what?

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...