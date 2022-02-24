Romney Bizarrely Blames Trump for Ukraine Invasion

Mitt Romney, the spineless RINO that only ever stands for something if it means getting to attack the Republicans he theoretically is supposed to be fighting alongside, rather than against, is on the attack against Trump yet again.
This time, he’s blaming Trump for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, an invasion that came well over a year after Trump’s presidency ended. He, releasing a statement on Twitter, said:
“Putin’s Ukraine invasion is the first time in 80 years that a great power has moved to conquer a sovereign nation. It is without justification, without provocation and without honor.
Putin’s impunity predictably follows our tepid response to his previous horrors in Georgia and Crimea, our naive efforts at a one-sided ‘reset,’ and the shortsightedness of ‘America First.’ The ’80s called’ and we didn’t answer.
The peril of again looking away from Putin’s tyranny fails not just on the people of the nations he has violated, it falls on America as well. History shows that a tyrant’s appetite for conquest is never satiated.
America and our allies must answer the call to protect freedom by subjecting Putin and Russia to the harshest economic penalties, by expelling them from global institutions, and by committing ourselves to the expansion and modernization of our national defense.”
The bigger problem, however, is Mitt’s insistence that “America First,” and thus Trump, is to blame for the invasion. If that’s the case, then why didn’t Putin invade during Trump’s presidency? He had four years and could have done so.
But, of course, he didn’t. Instead, he waited until “the adults” were back in charge and let a few goat herders rout us from Afghanistan and then figured that he could get away with an invasion.
Under Trump, America was winning again. Our relationship with Russia wasn’t needlessly hostile, as Biden’s has been, nor was it full of weakness on our side, as Biden’s relationship with Russia is.
Rather, Trump showed firmness but also tried to get along with Putin. And that worked. Unlike under Bush (Georgia), Obama (Crime), and now Biden (Ukraine), Putin didn’t invade anywhere.
Romney couldn’t be more wrong, and the basic facts of recent history prove it. Yet he’ll insist Trump is to blame while trying to needlessly prod Americans to war “over there.”
