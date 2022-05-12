Roe v. Wade Overturn Protests Intensify

A series of protests nationwide have followed the leaked draft of Justice Alito’s majority opinion, which would overturn Roe v Wade. Largely organized by the activist group Ruth Sent Us, demonstrators gathered outside the homes of Justices Alito, Kavanaugh, and Roberts. Justice Alito and his family were moved to an undisclosed location for their protection. Additionally, fencing was erected around the Supreme Court building.

Pro-life groups were also targeted, with the Wisconsin Family Action’s office bombed using a Molotov cocktail. Vandals spray-painted “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” on the building. A center for pregnant women in Denton, Texas, was similarly defaced.

Protestors sought to disrupt church services, with participants dressing in Handmaid’s Tale-style costumes. At the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, parishioners confronted the group and escorted it from the church, asking, “Respect us.”

Justice Thomas stood firm, indicating the court would not be intimidated. “We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want.”

