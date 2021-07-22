ROCK STAR! Eric Clapton Says He Will NOT PLAY Shows Where Proof of Vaccine is Required

Rock and Roll icon and legend Eric Clapton has shown was it means to be a true Rock Star! Clapton announced that he will not play any venues that require proof of vaccination to get in, standing up to the tyranny of the democrats, media, and big tech.

Clapton issued the statement in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday, July 19th, that vaccine passes would be required to enter nightclubs and venues.

Clapton’s statement was shared via the Telegram Account of producer and architect Robin Monotti, who has been very skeptical of the Covid-19 vaccine and express other doubts about the U.K. government’s response to the pandemic.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own,” Clapton said. “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

The statement was accompanied with a link to Clapton’s anti-lockdown song with Van Morrison, “Stand and Deliver.”

Do you stand with Eric Clapton? Comment Below.

Thanks to our friends at Rolling Stone for contributing to this article.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...