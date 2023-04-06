Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Files Paperwork for 2024 Presidential Run as Democrat

This story broke on your Wednesday evening, conservative leaning Democrat and the son of assassinated 1968 Presidential Candidate, U.S. Senator, and U.S. Attorney General as well as the nephew of assassinated President John F. Kennedy has filed to challenge incumbent President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The Kennedy campaign is represented by Treasurer John E Sullivan and confirmed this according to CNN.

Kennedy is a noted Environmental Attorney, Climate Change proponent, prominent anti-vaccine activist, and vocal critic of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

He has reportedly been mulling a presidential run since at least March when he tweeted this:

“If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’ll jump in the race,” he said. “If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms. Together we can restore America’s democracy.”

It looks like that day has come! His tweet also pointed supporters to his website: “Let Bobby know you want to see his leadership in the White House,” the site says while asking for donations.

Somehow and sadly President Joe Biden is expected to run again, so far he’s had one of the worst presidencies in American history, but that doesn’t seem to bother the radicals on the left who would rather crash the plane (America) than have Trump as its leader.

Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and former President and front runner Donald J. Trump are all in the race thus far.

Meanwhile former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pens, Former Secretary of State and Head of the CIA Mike Pompeo, and current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are all weighing options and expected to toss their hats in as well.

